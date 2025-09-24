Navratri 2025 Day 4: On the fourth day of Navratri 2025, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda, the creator of the universe. Offering pumpkin and Malpua on this day is believed to bring health, happiness, and prosperity while removing sorrows and diseases.

The fourth day of Navratri 2025 is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga. She is believed to be the creator of the universe, bringing light and life into existence with her radiant smile. Worshipping her on this day is said to remove sorrow and disease while blessing devotees with health, happiness, strength, and prosperity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Who is Goddess Kushmanda?

Maa Kushmanda is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi because she has eight arms. In each hand, she carries powerful symbols – a bow, arrow, lotus, kamandalu, pot of nectar, rosary, chakra, and mace. Her mount is a lion, symbolizing courage and energy.

According to tradition, she is considered the original source of creation. By her gentle smile, the universe was formed when everything was shrouded in darkness.

Significance of Day 4 Worship

Devotees believe that worshipping Maa Kushmanda on this day brings:

Relief from pain, diseases, and worries

Long life, good health, and prosperity

Fame, strength, and spiritual energy

She is especially fond of pumpkin (Kushmanda), which is why offering it on this day is considered highly auspicious.

How to Worship Maa Kushmanda on Day 4 of Navratri 2025

Here is the simple puja vidhi to follow:

Bathe early in the morning and wear clean green clothes (green is considered auspicious on this day).

Place an idol or photo of Maa Kushmanda on a clean altar.

Offer incense, sandalwood paste, rice, red flowers, rose petals, pumpkin, dry fruits, curd, halwa, and naivedya.

If possible, prepare Malpua, her favorite sweet, and offer it with devotion.

Chant the mantra “Om Kushmanda Devyai Namah” 108 times.

Recite:

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupen Sansthita Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Perform Aarti and pray for health, happiness, and strength.

The Legend of Maa Kushmanda

According to the story, when the universe was covered in complete darkness, a tiny ball of energy appeared. From this energy emerged a divine form—Goddess Kushmanda. With her radiant smile, she filled the world with light and life. It is believed that she resides in the core of the sun, radiating energy and sustaining creation.

On the fourth day of Navratri 2025, worshipping Maa Kushmanda with a true heart removes sorrow, cures diseases, and brings health, prosperity, and happiness. Offering pumpkin and Malpua especially pleases her. With devotion and mantra chanting, her blessings are said to uplift life and grant both worldly success and spiritual growth.