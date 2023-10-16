Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navratri 2023: From home decor to handbags, 6 gifting ideas for festive season

    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 6:44 PM IST

    Choosing the perfect gifts for the festive season can be a delightful way to show your love and appreciation. Here are five gifting ideas that cover a range of interests and preferences. 

    article_image1

    Gift-giving is an important tradition during festivals as it is a way to express, gratitude and is a symbol of goodwill. 

    article_image2

    The opulent Golden Elegance Vases is a radiant masterpiece by HomeStop. Its elongated circular silhouette exudes sophistication. Elevate your decor with this timeless golden showpiece, a symbol of luxury and style.

    article_image3

    Enhance your festive decor with our exquisite Golden Decor Plant Pots, designed to elevate any space. Whether adorning your home, living room, bedroom, center table, side corners, dining room, or office, these planters add a touch of glamour.

    article_image4

    This festive season, Raga unveils the exquisite 'Power Pearls Collection' which transcends the ordinary, offering a bold yet elegant fusion of timeless charm and contemporary flair setting a fresh benchmark in high fashion for the modern, discerning woman. 

    article_image5

    The Pansari Group brings its range of gift baskets named 'Khushiyo ka Pitara' to celebrate the festive season. This exclusive package consists of gluten-free specialty flour, fortified basmati rice, exquisite Shasha spices, and convenient, ready-to-cook Indimix blends free from artificial colors or preservatives. This exceptional and healthful gift hamper makes for the perfect present for your cherished ones.

    article_image6

    Introducing Elliza Donatein's Double-Strap Tote Bag—a stylish gift for festive occasions available at Shoppers Stop. Carefully crafted in India from premium PU material, it boasts a convenient zip pocket and secure zipper closure. 

    article_image7

    Crafted with meticulous detail, this captivating piece seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with timeless elegance. Elevate your space with its celestial allure, creating a harmonious ambiance that transcends ordinary décor available at Shoppers Stop.

