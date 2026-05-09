Mosquitoes are a huge problem, especially during summer. They don't just disturb our sleep; they also increase the risk of serious diseases like dengue and malaria. Many of us use store-bought repellents, but their chemicals aren't great for our health.

Plus, there's no guarantee they'll even work. But by simply growing a few plants on your balcony, you can get rid of mosquitoes for good. Let's find out which plants these are.