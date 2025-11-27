A research team at IIT Delhi, led by Professor Javed Nabibaksha Sheikh, has developed innovative mosquito-repellent detergents. Available in powder and liquid forms, they make washed fabrics unattractive to mosquitoes, offering durable protection.

A research team at IIT Delhi has developed innovative mosquito-repellent detergents that can keep mosquitoes away without compromising on wash-care properties. These detergents are available in both powder and liquid forms and maintain comparable wash-care properties.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing Limitations of Existing Products

The research team, led by Professor Javed Nabibaksha Sheikh from the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, observed that commonly used mosquito-protection products -- such as liquids, coils, lotions, creams, roll-ons, sprays and patches -- often have limitations and do not provide consistent protection. For instance, topical formulations like creams and lotions may lose their effectiveness over time, which can increase the risk of mosquito bites and the associated diseases.

Development and Testing

Speaking about the mosquito-repellent detergents, Professor Javed Nabibaksha Sheikh, who led the team, said, "We have developed smart detergents to protect people from dangerous mosquito-borne diseases. The products have been tested in a commercial laboratory and have proven effective at repelling mosquitoes."

The testing involved a "hand-in-cage" method, where volunteers inserted their hands, covered with fabrics, into a box containing starved mosquitoes. "The number of mosquitoes landing on the fabric was then evaluated. Fabrics washed with our detergents demonstrated a significant reduction in mosquito landings," Sheikh said.

Mechanism and Durability

According to Professor Sheikh, they have filed a patent application for the detergents. Since a mosquito's proboscis can easily penetrate fabric structure, it is crucial to deter them from landing on textiles. Textiles washed with these smart detergents become unattractive to mosquitoes, thus helping to prevent bites, a statement read.

"The active components of detergents interact with fibres during the washing process, making them less attractive for mosquito landing. The active components work on both the smell and taste sensors of the mosquitoes," the professor added.

As textiles are frequently washed, the mosquito-repellent properties are regenerated with each wash, ensuring both efficiency and durability. (ANI)