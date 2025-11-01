Food News: Make delicious Chicken Tikka Rolls at home with this very simple recipe. Here is the recipe. Read the full article to know more...

Suddenly have a crowd at home, but no one wants to eat food from outside? In such a situation, if you have chicken at home, you can make everyone's favorite Chicken Tikka Roll in a very short time.

No need to go to the shop. Instead, quickly make Chicken Tikka Rolls at home. The cooking is also easy and it gets ready in a jiffy. If relatives or friends visit, quickly make this roll, which is both delicious and a favourite for everyone.

What ingredients are needed?

* 150g boneless chicken

* 2 tbsp curry leaf paste

* 2 tbsp parsley paste

* 2 tbsp garlic paste

* 2 tbsp ginger paste

* 2 tbsp onion paste

* 2 onions (chopped)

* 100g oil

* 200g all-purpose flour

* Salt and sugar to taste

* 2-3 tbsp oil

* 3 tbsp butter

Method:

Marinate the chicken pieces with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, tandoori masala, chili powder, and salt. Then grill them or fry them in oil. Now, prepare the paratha or roti. Make sure to prepare soft and flaky parathas or rotis. Then, slice the onion and capsicum long and thin. Now, on the paratha or roti, place the chicken tikka, chopped onions, capsicum, and your favorite sauce, and wrap it. After wrapping, secure the bottom with a tissue paper. Then serve hot.