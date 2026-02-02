Mouth Cancer Symptoms: Early Signs Seen in Tongue, Gums and Throat
Mouth Cancer; Some Early Symptoms Shown by the Body
Oral cancer develops on the lips, tongue, or mouth lining (squamous cell carcinoma). It can affect the lips, tongue, gums, cheeks, floor and roof of the mouth, and back of the throat.
Using various forms of tobacco/betel nut, or paan increases the risk of mouth cancer. The risk is even higher for those who use both alcohol and tobacco together.
Oral cancer is often linked to smoking or chewing tobacco. Daily alcohol use also raises the risk. A study found over 60% of India's oral cancer cases are tied to alcohol and smokeless tobacco.
In the country, 62% of mouth cancers result from tobacco and alcohol use. While tobacco is a major risk factor, experts say alcohol significantly increases the risk of oral cancer.
Alcohol produces acetaldehyde, a toxin that damages DNA in mouth cells. It also increases tissue permeability, allowing harmful substances to enter easily, says Dr. Sandeep Nayak.
The first sign is a sore on the lip, gum, or inside the mouth that won't heal in two weeks. Precancerous growths can be white or red patches on the gums, tongue, or inner cheeks.
Another symptom is white (leukoplakia) or red patches on the tongue, gums, or mouth lining. Oral cancer can appear as a growth or tissue thickening. See a doctor for any lump lasting over two weeks.
