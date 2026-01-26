Health Guide: Lifestyle Changes Doctors Recommend to Reduce Cancer Risk
Even small lifestyle changes can have a big impact on cancer prevention. Let's find out what you can do to help lower your cancer risk.
Obesity
Obesity is closely linked to poor diet and lack of exercise. A BMI over 25 can lead to various types of cancer.
Let's exercise
Increasing exercise improves the body's metabolism and reduces the risk of cancer.
Don't use tobacco
Reducing or quitting tobacco and alcohol lowers the risk of mouth, throat, and lung cancer.
Let's get vaccinated
Vaccination can prevent certain cancer-causing viruses like HPV and Hepatitis.
Let's reduce stress
Chronic stress weakens the body's immune system, reducing its ability to fight cancer cells.
Check-up
Get checked immediately if you notice symptoms. Early detection can reduce the dangers of cancer.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.