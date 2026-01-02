The permit from the Nepal government alone costs a mountaineer 11,000 US dollars (about 10 lakh rupees). It's important to note that this is just for the permission to climb. When you add the costs of special equipment, international travel, acclimatisation rotations, and emergencies, the amount becomes as massive as Everest itself. Everest is not just a test of endurance, but also of financial capacity. Let's look at three incredible facts about Everest.

One of the scientific facts about Everest is that it is still getting taller. This is because the mountain is located on the border where the Indian tectonic plate is pushing into the Eurasian plate. This type of collision created the Himalayas millions of years ago. This process continues today. Because of this, Everest grows by a few millimetres every year. After years of debate and research with the help of modern satellites, Nepal and China jointly confirmed in 2020 that the height of Everest is 8,848.86 meters.