Drones are transforming Everest cleanup, airlifting tons of trash and essential climbing gear. Faster, safer, and cost-effective, this innovative solution helps preserve the world’s highest peak while protecting climbers and the environment.

This climbing season, Everest Base Camp witnessed an unusual yet transformative presence: drones. Armed with heavy-lift capabilities, these flying machines joined climbers and guides in tackling one of the world’s most persistent environmental problems — the growing piles of trash on the world’s tallest mountain.

A Sky-High Trash Problem

Traditionally, cleaning the mountain relied on manpower or helicopters, both costly and dangerous. “The only options were helicopters and manpower, with no option in between,” said Raj Bikram Maharjan, of Nepal-based Airlift Technology, the company behind the drone initiative.

Heavy-Lift Drones to the Rescue

This year, two DJI FC 30 heavy-lifter drones were deployed to Camp 1 at 6,065 meters (19,900 feet). During the spring climbing season, the drones airlifted 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of garbage, dramatically reducing the burden on human teams.

After a successful pilot on Everest last year, the company tested the technology on Mount Ama Dablam, removing 641 kilograms of waste and proving the system’s potential.

“This is a revolutionary drive in the mountains to make it cleaner and safer,” said Tashi Lhamu Sherpa, vice chairman of the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu rural municipality, which oversees the Everest area.

Efficiency, Safety, and Cost Benefits

The drones are proving to be far more efficient, cost-effective, and safer than traditional cleanup methods. Tshering Sherpa, chief of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, highlighted the speed advantage:

“In just 10 minutes, a drone can carry as much garbage as 10 people would take six hours to carry.”

Each drone costs around $20,000, but the manufacturer supplied them to support the cleanup and promote its brand, with local authorities sharing part of the expenses.

Beyond Garbage: Supporting Climbers’ Safety

These drones are not only clearing trash but also assisting climbers by transporting essential gear like oxygen cylinders, ladders, and ropes. This reduces the number of dangerous trips across the Khumbu Icefall, one of Everest’s deadliest sections.

“People in the fixing team were very happy,” said record-holding climber Nima Rinji Sherpa, 19, the youngest person to summit all 14 of the world’s highest peaks. “They can simply just go by themselves and the drone will carry ladders or the oxygen and ropes for them. It saves a lot of time and energy.”

Expanding the Mission

Next month, Airlift Technology plans to take the drones to Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest peak, continuing its mission to combine environmental cleanup with climber safety.

“It's not just in war that drones are useful,” Maharjan said. “They can save lives and protect the environment. For climate and humanitarian work, this technology is going to be a game changer.”

The season has shown that technology, when thoughtfully applied, can help preserve even the most extreme and sacred natural landscapes, while keeping those who explore them safer and more efficient.

(With inputs from AFP)