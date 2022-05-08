Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs

    Every year, Mother's Day is observed to honour and recognise the love of all moms. On this day, children applaud their mother for whatever she does with zeal. Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May in India.

    Mother s Day 2022 Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs gcw
    New Delhi, First Published May 8, 2022, 9:29 AM IST

    Google is commemorating Mother's Day with a four-slide Gif Doodle. Four images of a kid and mother's hands appear in the doodle. The youngster is depicted clutching mom's finger in the first slide, reading braille in the second, washing their hands under a tap in the third, and planting a seedling in the final. The doodle includes a Happy Mother's Day greeting and a love emoji.

    Every year, Mother's Day is observed to honour and recognise the love of all moms. On this day, children applaud their mother for whatever she does with zeal. Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May in India.

    Mother's Day is observed on different dates in different nations. Mother's Day is observed by UK people on the fourth Sunday of March, remembering the remembrance of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday.

    It is observed on February 2 in Greece, and is linked to the Eastern Orthodox commemoration of Jesus Christ's presentation in the temple.

    Also Read | Mother's Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more

    Mother's Day was first observed in the United States in the early twentieth century. It is thought that the United States observed the inaugural Mother's Day. After her mother died in 1905, a woman named Anna Jarvis arranged a monument in her honour. Jarvis planned a memorial service at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, three years after her mother died, to honour her mother and all mothers. As a result, Mother's Day arose to acknowledge their efforts and importance in our lives.

    Mother's Day became an official holiday in 1914, when former US President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation recognising the second Sunday in May as a national holiday.

    Also Read | Mother's Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your mom

