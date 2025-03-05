Lifestyle

Bangalore weather: Coorg to Ooty-7 places to beat the heat

Bangalore has some fantastic places to escape the city hustle and beat the heat on weekends! Here are seven spots you might enjoy.

Yercaud

A charming hill station in Tamil Nadu with pleasant weather and lakes.

Coorg (Kodagu)

Known for its coffee plantations, lush greenery, and pleasant climate.

BR Hills (Biligirirangana Hills)

A wildlife sanctuary with lush forests and a chill breeze.

Chikmagalur

Famous for its scenic hills, coffee estates, and serene environment.

Mullayanagiri

Karnataka’s highest peak, offering chilly winds and great trekking opportunities.

Kudremukh

A lesser-known paradise with rolling green hills and a cooler climate.

Avalabetta

A lesser-known hill spot with panoramic views and fewer crowds.

