Bangalore weather: Coorg to Ooty-7 places to beat the heat

Lifestyle
Bangalore has some fantastic places to escape the city hustle and beat the heat on weekends! Here are seven spots you might enjoy.
A charming hill station in Tamil Nadu with pleasant weather and lakes.
Known for its coffee plantations, lush greenery, and pleasant climate.
A wildlife sanctuary with lush forests and a chill breeze.
Famous for its scenic hills, coffee estates, and serene environment.
Karnataka’s highest peak, offering chilly winds and great trekking opportunities.
A lesser-known paradise with rolling green hills and a cooler climate.
A lesser-known hill spot with panoramic views and fewer crowds.
