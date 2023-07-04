Lifestyle
Serene backwaters, lush tea plantations, and tranquil beaches make it an idyllic destination. From cruising backwaters in Alleppey to exploring Munnar, it offers safe experience.
It is a city of lakes, palaces, and romantic charm. Solo travelers can enjoy boat rides, visit art galleries, and soak in Rajasthani culture.
Charming coastal town with unique blend of Indian & French influences. You can stroll along beautiful promenade, explore French Quarter, indulge in delicious cuisine, and more.
Solo female travelers can witness the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti and explore the narrow alleys of the old city, filled with temples, ashrams, and vibrant street markets.
Solo female travelers can explore sprawling temple complexes, climb boulders to witness breathtaking sunsets, and immerse themselves in the unique history.
Solo female travelers can indulge in yoga retreats, meditation classes, and thrilling adventure activities like river rafting and hiking, while also exploring ancient temples.
Renting a bike to explore the stunning Nubra Valley or camping by the enchanting Pangong Lake, Ladakh offers many trekking, hiking, and river rafting opportunities.