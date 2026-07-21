Monsoon Gardening: Top 5 Easy Growing Flowers That Add Colours To Your Homes
Monsoon is the ideal time to grow colourful flowers with minimal effort. From cheerful marigolds to elegant balsams, these five easy-growing plants flourish during the rainy season, adding beauty, fragrance and natural charm to your home garden
Monsoon Gardening
The monsoon is the perfect season to refresh your home garden with vibrant blooms. Plenty of flowers thrive in the cool, rainy weather and require minimal care. These easy-to-grow plants not only brighten balconies and terraces but also attract butterflies and pollinators, making your garden come alive.
Marigold
Marigold is one of the easiest flowers to grow during the monsoon. It thrives in well-drained soil and enjoys the fresh, humid weather. Available in bright shades of yellow, orange and gold, marigolds bloom continuously with little maintenance. They are also known to naturally repel several garden pests.
Periwinkle
Periwinkle is a hardy flowering plant that flourishes even in humid and rainy conditions. It blooms almost throughout the season in shades of pink, white, purple and magenta. The plant is drought-tolerant once established and requires only occasional watering during breaks in rainfall.
Cosmos
Cosmos produces soft, daisy-like flowers in vibrant shades of pink, white, crimson and purple. It grows easily from seeds and enjoys the mild sunshine between rainy spells. With airy foliage and long stems, cosmos adds a natural, cottage-garden charm while attracting butterflies.
Rain Lily
Rain lilies bloom almost magically after heavy showers, producing delicate white, pink or yellow flowers. These hardy plants need very little care and thrive in pots or garden beds. Their sudden bursts of flowers after rainfall make them one of the most delightful monsoon additions.
Balsam
Balsam is a favourite rainy-season flower that produces lush blooms in pink, white, purple and red. It grows quickly from seeds and performs well in moist soil with partial sunlight. Its compact size makes it perfect for balconies, window boxes and small home gardens.
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