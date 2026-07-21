Monsoon Gardening: 5 Plants You Should Avoid Planting During the Rainy Season
Not every plant enjoys the rainy season. In fact, for some, the monsoon can be deadly. Here's a look at plants you should avoid planting or leaving out in the rain, why their roots rot, and some simple gardening tips to keep them safe.
Succulents
Cactus
Rosemary Plant
Rosemary is a Mediterranean herb with beautiful, pointy leaves. This plant looks great but doesn't need a lot of water. The constant rain and wet soil during monsoon can spoil its leaves. You should avoid keeping this plant outside in the rain, or it might get damaged.
Aloe Vera Plant
Aloe Vera's thick leaves are great at storing water and gel, so you don't need to water it often. But you should never keep your Aloe Vera plant on the balcony during the monsoon. If too much water collects in its roots, the plant's leaves will slowly start to rot.
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