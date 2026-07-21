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Succulents

The monsoon is great for gardening, but some plants just don't like all that moisture. Succulents are a prime example. If they get too much water, their roots can rot, and they might even get a fungal infection. So, if you're thinking of monsoon gardening, don't plant these. Keep your succulents, like Jade Plants and Echeverias, away from the balcony during the rains, as water collecting in the pot can kill them quickly.