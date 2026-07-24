Monsoon Gardening Tips: 6 Beautiful Plants That Thrive During India's Rainy Season
Bring your garden alive this monsoon with six hardy plants that flourish in rain. These vibrant, low-maintenance varieties add colour, greenery and charm to Indian homes throughout the season.
Hibiscus
The hibiscus thrives in the monsoon, rewarding gardeners with large, colourful blooms throughout the rainy season. It loves well-drained soil and regular pruning to encourage continuous flowering.
Jasmine
Jasmine flourishes in cool, moist weather, filling gardens with its sweet fragrance during the monsoon. The elegant white flowers also attract butterflies and other beneficial pollinators.
Ixora
Ixora is a hardy shrub that blooms profusely during the rains with vibrant clusters of red, orange, yellow or pink flowers. It performs best in bright sunlight and well-drained soil.
Rain Lily
True to its name, the rain lily bursts into bloom soon after showers, carpeting gardens with delicate white or pink flowers. It is easy to grow and ideal for borders, lawns and containers.
Marigold
Marigolds brighten monsoon gardens with cheerful yellow and orange blooms while naturally helping deter common garden pests. Their low-maintenance nature makes them a favourite among home gardeners.
Canna Lily
Canna lilies add a tropical touch to monsoon gardens with their bold foliage and striking flowers. These resilient plants tolerate heavy rainfall and create a dramatic landscape display.
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