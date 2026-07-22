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Gardening Tips: Beyond Mint and Coriander, 7 Easy Herbs Every Home Cook Should Grow at Home
Move beyond common kitchen herbs with these 7 easy-to-grow plants that add fresh flavours, aroma, and nutrition to everyday cooking while creating a beautiful home garden.
Rosemary
Rosemary brings a strong fragrance and earthy taste to roasted vegetables, breads, and grilled dishes. This hardy herb requires minimal care and can grow well in sunny corners of a balcony or kitchen garden.
Thyme
Thyme is a versatile herb that enhances soups, stews, marinades, and baked dishes with its subtle flavour. Its compact size makes it perfect for small home gardens and containers.
Basil
Basil is a must-have herb for home gardens, adding a fresh aroma and unique flavour to dishes. It can be used in salads, pasta, sauces, and beverages while thriving easily in pots.
Oregano
Oregano adds a Mediterranean touch to pizzas, pasta, and sauces with its bold flavour. Growing it at home ensures a fresh supply of this popular seasoning whenever needed.
Parsley
Parsley is more than just a garnish, offering freshness and nutrients to everyday meals. It can be added to salads, dips, soups, and a variety of cooked dishes.
Lemongrass
Lemongrass is known for its refreshing citrus aroma and is widely used in teas, curries, and Asian-inspired recipes. The plant grows well at home and adds a tropical touch to gardens.
Curry Leaves
Curry leaves are an essential ingredient in Indian cooking, known for their distinct aroma and flavour. Growing a curry leaf plant at home provides fresh leaves for tempering dals, curries, and chutneys.
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