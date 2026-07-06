Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo maintained their supremacy at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island. Chestnut won his 18th title by eating 66 hot dogs, while Sudo secured her 12th victory by consuming 38.75, both continuing their reign as champions.

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, making Coney Island the focus of attention once more on July Fourth. Both winners maintained their outstanding supremacy in competitive eating at the yearly US Independence Day match. While Chestnut scarfed down 66 wieners to win the men's category title for the 18th time, Sudo ate 38.75 hot dogs for her record 12th victory.

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“Eating here on the Fourth of July is a dream; it's electric. There's no place better on Earth,” Chestnut told the New York Post. The win earned him the coveted Mustard Yellow Belt and $10,000. It was his second consecutive title.

In his 21 appearances at the globally broadcast tournament, the competitive eater has won 18 of them. Even though Patrick Bertoletti, the runner-up in second place, consumed 51 hot dogs, he was still unable to surpass his own 2021 record of 76 hot dogs and buns.

Chestnut admitted that the 90-degree temperature tired him down and affected his customary high-speed eating. “I usually don't have this much spare room left over, but we'll see, something cold. It's definitely hard. I didn't want to go into it saying it's going to affect me, I wanna go into it and convince myself that I can work through it,” he said.

“I didn't want to let it bother me. I didn't want to push it because if I push it, then things will get stuck in my throat and then I just needed to stay calm and keep going," he added.

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The iconic competition dates back to 1972 and is held annually in front of the original Nathan's Famous restaurant on Coney Island in New York.