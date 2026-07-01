Snake Blood: Does It Really Increase Strength or Is It Dangerous?
In some Asian countries, people drink snake blood as a traditional medicine to boost their energy. In places like China and Vietnam, they even have a tradition of mixing it with wine and drinking it.
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Drinking Snake Blood as a Vitality Drink
In many Asian countries, people use snake blood and drinks made from it in traditional medicine. Consuming snake blood is part of some old rituals. Here's a look at how the human digestive system handles snake blood when it's consumed.
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Drinking Snake Blood as a Vitality Drink
Countries like China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Indonesia have traditions of consuming snake blood, meat, and snake wine. A snakebite is dangerous because the venom enters your bloodstream directly. But medical science says the body reacts very differently when you drink snake blood instead.
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Drinking Snake Blood as a Vitality Drink
People who drink these snake-based beverages usually consume them only after a purification process. In China, they traditionally consume snake blood and meat as a health booster, believing it increases vitality. In Vietnam and Hong Kong, they mix snake blood with wine to create a special drink.**Disclaimer:** This information is based on content available on the internet. Asianet News does not confirm it.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Drinking Snake Blood as a Vitality Drink
People who drink snake beverages consume them after purification. In China, snake blood and meat are traditionally consumed as health boosters. It's said to increase vitality. In Vietnam and Hong Kong, they mix snake blood with wine to make a special drink.**Disclaimer:** This is based on information available on the internet. Asianet Suvarna News does not confirm this.
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