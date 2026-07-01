Step 1: Marinate the chicken

First, wash the chicken pieces thoroughly and make small cuts or slits on them so the masalas can seep in. In a large bowl, mix the curd, ginger-garlic paste, all the powdered spices, lemon juice, mustard oil, and salt. Add the chicken to this mixture and coat it well. Cover the bowl and let it marinate for at least 2 hours. For the best flavour, marinate it overnight in the fridge.