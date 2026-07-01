Chicken Tandoori at Home: Easy Gas Stove Recipe for Juicy, Smoky Perfection
Don't have a tandoor at home? No problem! You can still make delicious restaurant-style Chicken Tandoori right on your gas stove or tawa. The secret lies in the perfect marination, the right balance of masalas, and that classic smoky flavour.
Chicken Tandoori at Home
If you love that smoky, spicy restaurant-style Chicken Tandoori but don't have a tandoor, don't worry. You can easily prepare it on your gas stove, tawa, or even in a kadhai. The right marination and a few simple cooking tricks will make the chicken slightly crispy on the outside and super juicy inside. Let's check out the easy ingredients and step-by-step method.
Chicken Tandoori at Home
Here's what you need to make Chicken Tandoori:
- 500g chicken (leg pieces or large chunks)
- 1 cup thick curd
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp turmeric
- ½ tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp tandoori masala
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp mustard oil
- Salt to taste
- Butter and chaat masala (for serving)
Chicken Tandoori at Home
Step 1: Marinate the chicken
First, wash the chicken pieces thoroughly and make small cuts or slits on them so the masalas can seep in. In a large bowl, mix the curd, ginger-garlic paste, all the powdered spices, lemon juice, mustard oil, and salt. Add the chicken to this mixture and coat it well. Cover the bowl and let it marinate for at least 2 hours. For the best flavour, marinate it overnight in the fridge.
Chicken Tandoori at Home
Step 2: An easy way to cook on the gas stove
Heat a heavy-bottomed tawa or a non-stick pan and add a little oil. Place the marinated chicken pieces on it and cook on a low to medium flame. Keep flipping them every 6-7 minutes to ensure they cook evenly on both sides. To prevent the chicken from drying out and to add more flavour, keep brushing it with the leftover marinade or a little butter.
Chicken Tandoori at Home
Step 3: Give it a restaurant-style smoky flavour
Once the chicken is fully cooked, it's time to give it that smoky taste. Place a small piece of burning charcoal in a small bowl. Put this bowl inside the pan, pour a little ghee over the coal, and immediately cover the pan with a lid. Remove the lid after 5 minutes. This simple trick will give your chicken a fantastic, tandoor-like smoky flavour.
Chicken Tandoori at Home
How to serve
Your homemade Chicken Tandoori is ready! Brush some butter on top and sprinkle a little chaat masala. Serve it hot with onion rings (lachha pyaaz), lemon wedges, green chutney, and rumali roti or naan. This chicken tandoori tastes so amazing, everyone will be asking for your secret recipe.
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