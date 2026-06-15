Colourful Gardening Tips: Grow These 5 Plants For Free, Lush Greenery In Budget
Want to add some greenery to your home without spending a single paisa? Here's how you can easily grow beautiful plants like Hibiscus, Jade, and more, just from cuttings. We'll tell you how long it takes and the right way to do it.
The colourful Coleus plant
If you want to brighten up your balcony or living room, you can grow a Coleus plant without any cost. Just take a 4-5 inch long cutting. Remove the lower leaves and place it in water. After 7-10 days, when roots start to appear, it's ready for a planter. Once the roots form, transplant it into a pot and water it regularly. You will soon see new, colourful leaves.
Jade Plant
Syngonium
Syngonium is a plant with long, green leaves, also used as a decorative plant. Cut a 4-6 inch long piece from a healthy vine, making sure it has at least one node (the small bump on the stem). Plant it in a pot with water or moist soil. Roots start to appear in 10-15 days, and the plant begins to grow new leaves.
Hibiscus plant
Take a 5-6 inch long Hibiscus branch that is as thick as a pencil. The branch should not be too old or too soft. Plant the cutting 2-3 inches deep in the soil and press down lightly. Water it a little and keep the pot in bright, indirect light, away from harsh sun. New leaves will start to appear in 3-6 weeks.
Wandering Jew
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