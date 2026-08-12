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Gardening Tips! Money Plant To Peace Lily, 7 Easy-to-Grow Plants for First-Time Gardeners
Do you want to turn into a gardener this season? Let us bring you seven easy plant ideas to begin with that will make this process more enjoyable. Keep scrolling to learn more.
First time gardener?
Are you a first-time gardener and want to start easy so you can see your plants bloom in full swing? Then, we have got you covered. Today, we bring you a list of seven easy plants that require low maintenance and are easy to plant fr first timers.
Money Plant
Money Plant is fast-growing and adaptable, grows in changing light conditions, and looks beautiful in pots. Do not forget to give it support. Makes for an excellent balcony or verandah plant pick.
Spider Plant
Hardy and quick-growing, it can handle some neglect and produces cute baby plants.
Peace Lily
A beautiful indoor plant with elegant white flowers that prefers indirect light and relatively simple care.
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera needs very little water and does well in bright light. Aloe Vera makes for one of the best plants to plant. It has many medicinal benefits.
Snake Plant
Extremely low-maintenance and can tolerate low light and occasional watering. Look beautiful even in indoor spaces.
Jade Plant
A popular succulent that stores water in its leaves, so no fuss of daily watering.
Marigold
Marigolds grow well in sunlight. No fuss with water, survives in all environments, and can add colour to your balcony.
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