Millet recipes that are must-have to stay healthy in winters

With 2023 being the year of millets, let’s explore some innovative recipes using the grain. Millets are definitely a healthier alternative to other high in cholesterol and calorie-rich foods. Millets consumption daily is good for our health and more importantly our heart health.

Millets are a group of small-seeded grasses grown for food and animal feed. They are drought-resistant and heat-tolerant crops. They are grown more nicely in regions with low rainfall and a high temperature. Some common millets include pearl millet, finger millet, foxtail millet, and proso millet. They are a good source of carbohydrates, dietary fibers, vitamins, and minerals. They are also gluten-free. Millets get used as a healthier alternative for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. With 2023 being the year of millets, let's explore some innovative recipes using the grain.

1. Kale and Millet soup: Kale is great for lowering cholesterol, losing weight, and improving vision, has several essential vitamins and minerals. Daily consumption of kale juice can help lower cholesterol, increase good cholesterol, coronary artery diseases (HDL), lowers bad cholesterol (LDL), and promote heart health. Bajra is known for being good for heart health, helping digestion, and preventing cancer and diabetes. To make the Kale and millet soup is easy. In a pre-heated pan, just add olive oil, onion, and garlic and saute until translucent. Then add red rice (soaked overnight), white wine, thyme, and vegetable stock. Lower the heat and simmer for about 20 minutes. Finally, add the millet and cook for about 15 minutes. Add Kale and adjust seasoning. Garnish with kale chips and serve hot.

2. Millet Laddu: Millet Laddu is a winter favorite healthy recipe, made with millet flour and is equally delicious as the regular laddus. Laddus are a well-known and commonly eaten sweet across India and is a common feature during all festivals or special occasions. The key ingredients to make this laddu are mixed millets flour, ghee, and jaggery, with some nuts and cardamom. Roasting ingredients releases their flavor and makes them tastier. You can use all sorts of millets – ragi, jowar, bajra, samai, etc. Dry roast the flour until light golden. Add enough water to jaggery and place it over medium flame. Stir until the jaggery has fully dissolved and strain to remove impurities. Place it over the flame and simmer until it starts to thicken. In the kadhai, you add the jaggery, ghee and ginger powder and stir well until you see a dough-like consistency. Take the entire mixture and pinch out balls from it to make laddus. Store them in an air-tight container.

