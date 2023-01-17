Millet recipes that are must-have to stay healthy in winters
With 2023 being the year of millets, let’s explore some innovative recipes using the grain. Millets are definitely a healthier alternative to other high in cholesterol and calorie-rich foods. Millets consumption daily is good for our health and more importantly our heart health.
Image: Freepik
Millets are a group of small-seeded grasses grown for food and animal feed. They are drought-resistant and heat-tolerant crops. They are grown more nicely in regions with low rainfall and a high temperature.
Some common millets include pearl millet, finger millet, foxtail millet, and proso millet. They are a good source of carbohydrates, dietary fibers, vitamins, and minerals. They are also gluten-free. Millets get used as a healthier alternative for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. With 2023 being the year of millets, let’s explore some innovative recipes using the grain.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Toofan Singh star Shefali Sharma on taking part in Bigg Boss, 'I can't handle arguments and fights'
Image: Freepik
1. Kale and Millet soup:
Kale is great for lowering cholesterol, losing weight, and improving vision, has several essential vitamins and minerals. Daily consumption of kale juice can help lower cholesterol, increase good cholesterol, coronary artery diseases (HDL), lowers bad cholesterol (LDL), and promote heart health. Bajra is known for being good for heart health, helping digestion, and preventing cancer and diabetes.
To make the Kale and millet soup is easy. In a pre-heated pan, just add olive oil, onion, and garlic and saute until translucent. Then add red rice (soaked overnight), white wine, thyme, and vegetable stock. Lower the heat and simmer for about 20 minutes. Finally, add the millet and cook for about 15 minutes. Add Kale and adjust seasoning. Garnish with kale chips and serve hot.
Image: Freepik
2. Millet Laddu:
Millet Laddu is a winter favorite healthy recipe, made with millet flour and is equally delicious as the regular laddus. Laddus are a well-known and commonly eaten sweet across India and is a common feature during all festivals or special occasions. The key ingredients to make this laddu are mixed millets flour, ghee, and jaggery, with some nuts and cardamom. Roasting ingredients releases their flavor and makes them tastier. You can use all sorts of millets – ragi, jowar, bajra, samai, etc.
Dry roast the flour until light golden. Add enough water to jaggery and place it over medium flame. Stir until the jaggery has fully dissolved and strain to remove impurities. Place it over the flame and simmer until it starts to thicken. In the kadhai, you add the jaggery, ghee and ginger powder and stir well until you see a dough-like consistency. Take the entire mixture and pinch out balls from it to make laddus. Store them in an air-tight container.
Image: Freepik
3. Millet Upma:
Millet Upma also known as Samai Upma is a wholesome breakfast or dinner dish made with just a few ingredients in less than 30 minutes on a stovetop pot or Instant Pot pressure cooker. Millet are the ancient grains. People have known its nutritional value for centuries in India. Millets are naturally gluten-free in nature. Millet can also be used as a healthier alternative to rice and in salad recipes or as a side dish.
Firstly, wash the Little Millet and soak it in water for at least 15-30 minutes. In a Kadai, you add the oil, the mustard seeds, and jeera and let them splutter. Then add hing, green chillies, ginger (optional), curry leaves, and saute for a few seconds. Then add onion. Saute for a minute or two till the onion turns slightly brown. Later add finely chopped mixed veggies, salt, and saute for 2-3 mins until all the vegetables get cooked properly. Then add 1 cup of water and bring it to a boil.
Drain the soaked samai and add it to the boiling water. Mix well. Adjust the salt at this stage. Then cover with a lid and cook for about 8-10 minutes on low flame. Once the little millet gets cooked (until all the water has been absorbed, thoroughly cooked, and looks grainy), turn off the gas and add grated coconut, coriander leaves, and lime juice. Lastly, mix well and Serve Little Millet Upma (Samai Upma) hot with coconut chutney or the chutney powder.
ALSO READ: Honey Singh talks about B-town icon helping him, says, 'Deepika Padukone ne Delhi me doctor suggest kiya'