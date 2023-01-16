Honey Singh talks about B-town icon helping him, says, 'Deepika Padukone ne Delhi me doctor suggest kiya'

In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, bollywood rapper Honey Singh opened up on which bollywood stars helped him a lot during his lowest phase a few years back. He especially opened up about this global Bollywood icon helping him during that phase in his life.

In a recent interview, the renowned rapper and bollywood singer Honey Singh has opened up on how many Bollywood stars helped him a lot during his testing phase a couple of years back. Throwing more light on the same, he specifically talked about how the global Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone had helped him immensely by suggesting a doctor to visit for his health condition in Delhi.

He added how it was Deepika Padukone who suggested him a good doctor when she got to know that he was dealing with some severe mental health conditions and issues. Honey Singh had been clueless about which doctor to approach for his condition, before Deepika stepped in to help him. He also added how the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, called him occasionally, while the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, supported him a lot that time.

Opening up on Deepika stepping in, Honey Singh said, "Sabne bahut support kiya. Jab main bilkul kharab hua, to samajh nahi aaraha tha kis doctor ke paas jaayein. Deepika ko same to nahi problem hui thi. Unko laga meri jaisi problem hai. Mera toh case bahut serious tha. Deepika ne gharwalo ko ek doctor Delhi mein suggest kiya, unke pas gaya main."

He also adds, "Baaki Shah Rukh bhai ne kaafi support kia. Akshay paaji ke phone aate they. Main phone pe bhi baat nahi karta tha. 5 saal maine phone pe baat nahi ki kisi se. 3 saal maine television nahi dekha. Running information mujhe trigger karti thi."

He also shared how all told him not to worry about anything as he has worked harder in his entire life so far. Honey said, "Mere ko kaam se koi lena dena nahi hai, majdoor aadmi hu, dobara karlunga kujh bhi khada."

Besides, Gatividhi was the much-awaited comeback song of Honey Singh. The ardent fans have raved about the music, lyrics, and the party number. They have also claimed that their OG king is back. Fans have loved the vibe of the song. The foot-tapping party number, Gatividhi, has gotten a thumbs-up from all music lovers. Fans have been sharing that they are happy to see this smashing comeback of their King.