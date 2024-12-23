Manali to Shimla: 6 stunning snowy destinations in India for a magical Christmas

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Explore India's stunning snowy destinations like Manali, Gulmarg, and more. Discover festive cheer, adventure, and breathtaking Himalayan views. Plan your perfect Christmas escape now!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 7:02 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 7:02 PM IST

Christmas time is a favourite festival of many with plenty of holidays for travel and exploration. For many people, going to places with snow is the ideal option to escape at this time of year. Here are some of the best locations in India to celebrate Christmas if you want to travel to snow-capped Himalayas.

article_image2

1. Manali

At Christmas, Manali transforms into a winter wonderland, attracting tourists with its snow-capped scenery, joyous decorations, and comfortable lodges. It is a popular destination for families and couples alike because of the festive appeal enhanced by activities like skiing, beautiful snow paths, and Himachal Kullu folk music.

 

article_image3

2. Gulmarg

Gulmarg, in Kashmir, is a snow lover's paradise. It is a wonderful place that receives a lot of snowfall between December and February. Gulmarg is a lovely destination to enjoy Christmas because of its natural beauty and festive atmosphere.

3. Yumthang

Yumthang, also called the Valley of Flowers, is situated close to Lachung in North Sikkim. For a quick winter experience, a visit to Zero Point is strongly advised. During the winter holidays, this charming village is entirely covered in snow, making it the ideal place to spend Christmas. It is reachable from Gangtok and has a road connection to Lachung.

article_image4

4. Shimla

In December, Shimla offers breathtaking views and crisp mountain air. Even if snowfall has decreased in frequency during this season, it is still a possibility while making travel plans. Street food sellers provide warmth in every meal, local vendors sell handcrafted items, and Carol singers give holiday pleasure.

article_image5

5. Ladakh

Ladakh is renowned for its breathtaking scenery, which is transformed into a snow-covered winter paradise in December. It is an adventurer's paradise with its snow-capped summits and frozen rivers. Despite the fact that highways are typically restricted owing to heavy snowfall, Ladakh offers a distinctive Christmas experience.

6. Auli

It is famous for its skiing slopes and breathtaking Himalayan views, providing a serene retreat amid snow clad mountains during the Christmas season.

