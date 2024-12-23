Commercial Street to UB City-7 Places to Enjoy Christmas in Bangalore

Bangalore, famed for its diverse atmosphere, celebrates Christmas with excitement and flair. From lit streets to special events and festive cuisine, here are seven must-see spots to get into the holiday mood in the city.

Commercial Street

Holiday shoppers should visit Commercial Street. The area is decorated for Christmas, and establishments sell Santa clothes and decorations. Hot cocoa and plum pastries from street food carts enhance the Christmas mood.

St. Mark’s Cathedral

Christmas celebrations are peaceful in Bangalore's oldest cathedral, St. Mark's. Known for its colonial style and spiritual vibe, the church hosts midnight services and carol singing.

UB City

A luxury mall, UB City, becomes a winter wonderland for Christmas. Elegant decor, live music, and vibrant markets create a stylish environment. Visitors may shop for unique gifts, dine at fine dining establishments, or observe the Christmas lights and decorations.

Brigade Road

Brigade Road is connected with the festive spirit in Bangalore. The entire stretch is lit up with dazzling lights, and the stores and cafés are dressed up in holiday décor. It's the perfect place for an evening stroll, followed by a coffee or supper at one of the many cafés.

Saint Francis Xavier's Cathedral

Frazer Town's cathedral is famous for its Christmas midnight services and community celebrations.

The Only Place

The Only Place has delicious traditional Christmas food. The restaurant, noted for its roast turkey, plum pudding and other seasonal dishes, offers a pleasant setting for holiday celebrations with family.

Toit Brew Pub

Indiranagar's Toit Brewpub is a popular alternative for a more boisterous party. This microbrewery offers a unique Christmas menu combining seasonal craft brews and holiday fare.

