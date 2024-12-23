Commercial Street to UB City-7 Places to Enjoy Christmas in Bangalore

Bangalore, famed for its diverse atmosphere, celebrates Christmas with excitement and flair. From lit streets to special events and festive cuisine, here are seven must-see spots to get into the holiday mood in the city.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

Bangalore, known for its eclectic culture, celebrates Christmas enthusiastically and style. From illuminated streets to special events and festive cuisine, here are seven must-see destinations to get into the Christmas spirit in the city.

article_image2

Commercial Street
Holiday shoppers should visit Commercial Street. The area is decorated for Christmas, and establishments sell Santa clothes and decorations. Hot cocoa and plum pastries from street food carts enhance the Christmas mood. 

article_image3

St. Mark’s Cathedral
Christmas celebrations are peaceful in Bangalore's oldest cathedral, St. Mark's. Known for its colonial style and spiritual vibe, the church hosts midnight services and carol singing.

article_image4

UB City
A luxury mall, UB City, becomes a winter wonderland for Christmas. Elegant decor, live music, and vibrant markets create a stylish environment. Visitors may shop for unique gifts, dine at fine dining establishments, or observe the Christmas lights and decorations. 

article_image5

Brigade Road
Brigade Road is connected with the festive spirit in Bangalore. The entire stretch is lit up with dazzling lights, and the stores and cafés are dressed up in holiday décor. It's the perfect place for an evening stroll, followed by a coffee or supper at one of the many cafés.

article_image6

Saint Francis Xavier's Cathedral
Frazer Town's cathedral is famous for its Christmas midnight services and community celebrations. 

article_image7

The Only Place
The Only Place has delicious traditional Christmas food. The restaurant, noted for its roast turkey, plum pudding and other seasonal dishes, offers a pleasant setting for holiday celebrations with family.  

article_image8

Toit Brew Pub
Indiranagar's Toit Brewpub is a popular alternative for a more boisterous party. This microbrewery offers a unique Christmas menu combining seasonal craft brews and holiday fare. 

