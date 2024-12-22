Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

Christmas 2024, falling on December 25, celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. It holds deep religious meaning and is marked by traditions, family gatherings, and spreading love and goodwill.
 

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 2:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

Christmas is celebrated globally on December 25 each year, and in 2024, it falls on a Wednesday. This joyous occasion marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the central figure of Christianity, and is observed by millions of people worldwide, both religious and secular. While Christmas holds deep religious significance for Christians, it has also become a festive season enjoyed by people of all backgrounds, with traditions and customs that vary across cultures.

History of Christmas
The history of Christmas traces back over 2,000 years to the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. The exact date of Jesus' birth is unknown, but December 25 was chosen as the date for celebration in the 4th century by the Roman Empire, possibly to coincide with pagan festivals celebrating the winter solstice. Over the centuries, Christmas traditions evolved, incorporating various cultural practices, such as the use of Christmas trees, gift-giving, and festive meals.

In the Middle Ages, the church played a central role in celebrating Christmas, with elaborate feasts and religious ceremonies. The commercialization of Christmas began in the 19th century, especially with the influence of figures like Charles Dickens and the popularization of Santa Claus, a figure derived from the Dutch legend of Sinterklaas.

Significance of Christmas
Christmas holds significant religious meaning for Christians, as it celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, believed to be the Son of God and Savior of humanity. The holiday symbolizes love, compassion, and the message of peace. For many, it’s a time to reflect on spiritual values, spend time with loved ones, and engage in charitable acts.

Today, Christmas is celebrated with a mix of religious observances, family gatherings, festive meals, and the exchange of gifts. For many, it is a time to spread joy and create lasting memories with those close to them. Whether through attending church services, decorating homes, or giving to charity, Christmas remains a time of unity, love, and goodwill.

ALSO READ  Christmas 2024: Christmas Punch to Cranberry Mojito– 5 Festive drinks to serve

ALSO READ Christmas 2024: Roast Chicken to Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce– 5 Delicious dinner ideas

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Avoid these 5 common skincare mistakes for better skin health NTI

Avoid these 5 common skincare mistakes for better skin health

World Meditation Day 2024: 10 Sadhguru quotes on the importance of Meditation ATG

World Meditation Day 2024: 10 Sadhguru quotes on the importance of Meditation

What happens to human body when you don't have sex or masturbate for months? Doctors reveal shk

What happens to human body when you don't have sex or masturbate for months? Doctors reveal

How to Identify Fake Paneer: A complete guide to ensure authenticity and quality NTI

How to Identify Fake Paneer: A complete guide to ensure authenticity and quality

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala anr

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala

Recent Stories

PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH) shk

PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH)

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know gcw

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025 dmn

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more NTI

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more NTI

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon