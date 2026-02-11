Maha Shivratri 2026: Avoid THESE Mistakes For Lord Shiva's Blessings; Read On
Maha Shivratri 2026: It's a very special day for devotees of Shiva. Devotees perform pujas to get the blessings of Lord Shiva. However, experts say that some mistakes should not be made, even by accident, while worshiping Shiva
Mahashivaratri
Scriptures say certain items are forbidden in Shiva puja. Let's see what to avoid. 1. Ketaki flower: Lord Shiva cursed this flower for helping Brahma lie. So, it's never used.
These should also not be used for worship
2. Turmeric: A symbol of beauty, not for the ascetic Shiva. 3. Tulsi: Never offer Tulsi leaves. 4. Coconut Water: Not for Abhishekam. 5. Kumkum: Avoid it; use Bhasma instead.
This is what should be used for Shiva's worship
The Bilva leaf (Bael) is dearest to Shiva. Offering a three-leaf cluster is believed to erase sins. On Shivaratri, even one leaf offered with devotion pleases him greatly.
