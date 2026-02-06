So why is Mahashivratri celebrated? According to the Shiva Purana, this is the day when Lord Shiva first appeared in the form of a massive pillar of fire, known as the Shiva Linga, before Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu. This divine event is said to have taken place on this very tithi, making the day spiritually significant.



