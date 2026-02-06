- Home
Mahashivratri Myth Explained: Many believe it marks Shiva and Parvati’s wedding, but scriptures say otherwise. The Shiva Purana links Mahashivratri to Shiva’s appearance as a divine pillar of fire before Brahma and Vishnu.
Learn interesting facts about Mahashivratri
Mahashivratri is celebrated every year in the month of Falgun and is one of the most important festivals for followers of Lord Shiva. Many people believe that this day marks the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. However, some scholars and religious experts say this belief is not correct and that Mahashivratri has a different spiritual meaning.
Did Shiva and Parvati get married on Mahashivratri?
Astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi explains that celebrating Mahashivratri as Lord Shiva’s wedding day is incorrect. According to the Shiva Purana, the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati took place on the Panchami tithi in the month of Margashirsha, not on Mahashivratri.
So, did Shiva and Sati get married on Mahashivratri?
Before marrying Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva was married to Sati, the daughter of Prajapati Daksha. The Shiva Purana states that this marriage took place on Trayodashi tithi in the month of Chaitra and has no connection with the festival of Mahashivratri.
Why is Mahashivratri celebrated?
So why is Mahashivratri celebrated? According to the Shiva Purana, this is the day when Lord Shiva first appeared in the form of a massive pillar of fire, known as the Shiva Linga, before Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu. This divine event is said to have taken place on this very tithi, making the day spiritually significant.
