High Cholesterol Warning: These Foods and Lifestyle Habits Raise Levels Fast
Poor lifestyle habits are a major cause of high cholesterol. Unhealthy diet choices, smoking, excess alcohol, and lack of exercise can raise cholesterol levels quickly, especially when certain foods are consumed regularly.
Foods that cause an increase in cholesterol
Let's get to know some foods that increase cholesterol.
Coffee
Excessive coffee consumption can lead to an increase in bad cholesterol, LDL.
Sugar
It's best to avoid foods and drinks high in sugar to lower cholesterol.
Processed foods
The sodium and saturated fat in processed foods can cause cholesterol levels to rise.
Red meat
Red meats like beef, pork, and mutton are high in saturated fat. Therefore, they increase cholesterol.
Fried foods
Fried foods will increase cholesterol because they are high in saturated fat.
Baked foods
Pastries, cakes, and cookies are high in fat, sugar, and calories. So, they can all cause cholesterol to rise.
White bread, pasta
Cholesterol patients should avoid carb-rich foods like white bread and pasta as much as possible from their diet.
Ice cream
Ice cream also contains high levels of cholesterol. So, don't eat too much of it.
