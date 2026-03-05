Want to Lose Weight? These 5 Fruits Are Your Ultimate Slimming Allies
Struggling with extra kilos? Don’t worry! Add these low-calorie, fiber-rich fruits to your diet. Packed with essential nutrients, they can aid weight loss, keep you full longer, and make healthy eating enjoyable.
Image Credit : Getty
Grapefruit
Grapefruits help burn the fat stored in your body. Plus, they are full of water, which keeps you hydrated and feeling full.
Image Credit : Getty
Apple
Apples have very few calories but are loaded with fibre. This makes you feel full and reduces your hunger pangs, helping you eat less.
Image Credit : Getty
Avocado
Avocados contain healthy fats that keep your stomach full for longer. This helps control your appetite and manage your overall weight.
Image Credit : Getty
Watermelon
Watermelons are mostly water and have very few calories. Eating them prevents dehydration and makes you feel full without the extra weight.
Image Credit : Getty
Berries
Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are packed with fibre and antioxidants. They are also super low in calories.
