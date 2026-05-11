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Hammered texture Brass Planters

Handcrafted brass planters with a hammered texture are a big hit in both modern and traditional homes. The slightly raised design on their surface creates a brilliant shine when light hits it. This planter gives a truly royal look when paired with large indoor plants like the Areca Palm or Monstera. It's a perfect match if your home has wooden or neutral-toned interiors.