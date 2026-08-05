An Indian tech founder, Utkarsh Nanda, has revealed he hasn't been able to meet his parents in two years. He says the stress from his startup also caused him to gain 20 kg in just a few months.

Building a successful startup is no easy feat, and it often comes with huge sacrifices. An Indian tech entrepreneur in the US, Utkarsh Nanda, is now opening up about this tough journey.

In a candid video, Utkarsh shared how his health took a backseat and he couldn't give enough time to his family while building his company.

He says he hasn't been able to visit his parents for the last two years. The constant work stress also took a toll on his health. Utkarsh revealed he gained 20 kg in just a few months. The video shows him working day and night from a small room. Pointing to a pile of Diet Coke bottles, he explained that the pressure led to unhealthy habits.

"I need a million-dollar investment to save my soul," Utkarsh captioned the video.

Many people commented on his post, sharing that they too face similar loneliness and stress while building their startups. Utkarsh is the founder of MindHub, a platform designed to bring together AI conversations and build a social network around them.

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