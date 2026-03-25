Got old brass and steel matkas lying around? Don't sell them for scrap! We'll show you how to turn them into stunning planters with some easy DIY tricks. Get ready to give your balcony a seriously classy, high-end makeover.

If you have old, dented brass or steel pots in your kitchen, hold on before you sell them for scrap. You can actually use them to give your balcony a major upgrade. It's a great eco-friendly and budget-friendly decor idea that will give your home a unique look. Here’s how you can turn those old brass or steel matkas into shiny, new planters.

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First, Clean the Matkas with Lemon, Salt, or Baking Soda

Brass pots tend to get black over time. Just give them a good scrub with lemon, salt, or baking soda to clean them up. For steel pots, regular dish soap or a bit of vinegar will bring back their shine in no time. And if your matka already has a hole, that's even better!

Make a Hole for Drainage

For your plants to stay healthy and green, they need proper drainage. You'll have to make a few holes at the bottom of the matka, maybe with a chisel. Another smart trick is to place a smaller clay pot directly inside the metal one. This makes it super easy to take the plant in and out.

Use Waterproof Paint on the Pots

You can totally leave the brass pots as they are for that classic, natural shine. But if you want a more decorative look for your balcony, grab some waterproof paint. You can create some lovely floral designs on the matkas. This not only looks pretty but also stops them from turning black again.

Read More:DIY Coffee Mug Planters: Grow Colourful Flowers and Decorate Your Home

The Best Plants for Small Metal Pots

For smaller metal pots, plants like money plant, succulents, Tulsi, or Portulaca are perfect. The colourful flowers will really freshen up your balcony. To create a nice designer look, play with heights. Place some planters on stands and leave some on the floor. This layering effect looks really beautiful. For a final touch, wrap some fairy lights around them. It will make your balcony look absolutely stunning at night.

Read More: Top 5 Creative Mini Garden Ideas for Small Spaces