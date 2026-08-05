Think Your Washing Machine Is Clean? This Hidden Filter May Tell a Different Story
Your washing machine may have a hidden filter that many people overlook. Learn where to find it, why regular cleaning matters, and how this simple maintenance step can help improve washing performance and extend your appliance's life.
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The secret part of your washing machine
So many of us use washing machines daily, but we completely ignore this small filter. Let's find out what it actually does. When you wash clothes, this filter collects all the tiny threads and lint that come off. This is what keeps your machine clean on the inside.
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It's called a 'Lint Filter'
This small part inside your machine is officially called a 'Lint Filter'. Its main job is to trap all the loose threads and lint from your clothes during a wash cycle. This simple action helps keep your clothes, and the machine itself, much cleaner.
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The job of the lint filter
The lint filter traps dirt and threads, stopping them from building up inside the machine. This also prevents those musty, bad smells. Since you wash clothes regularly, this filter gets full of lint and gunk. You should clean it at least once a month to avoid any problems.
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How to clean the filter
Cleaning this filter won't take much time at all. Just take it out, remove all the collected lint and gunk, and wash it under plain tap water. A very important point: never use hot water. It can damage the plastic filter. Always stick to normal, room-temperature water.
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Washing machine cleaning
After you've cleaned it, just put the filter back in its slot and press gently. It will click back into place easily. Cleaning the lint filter regularly is very important. If you don't, your machine could break down, and you'll end up spending a lot of money on repairs.
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