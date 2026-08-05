Craving Something Sweet All the Time? The Real Reasons Might Surprise You
Why do sweet cravings strike suddenly, and can sugary foods trigger coughing? Discover the possible reasons behind sugar cravings, their effects on your throat, and what health experts say about this common concern.
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Reasons you crave sweets
We all love our sweets, don't we? The craving can hit anytime, especially after a good meal. But what's the connection between that gulab jamun and a sudden cough? Let's get to the bottom of it.
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When glucose levels drop
Experts say when you don't eat for a while, your blood glucose levels drop. Your body then sends signals for quick energy, making you crave sweets, chocolates, or ice cream. Stress and poor sleep also increase the cortisol hormone, which makes you want sugary food.
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When you have a nutrient deficiency
Sometimes, your body craves sweets because it's missing key nutrients like protein or fibre. Habits like skipping breakfast or eating too much processed food can also make these cravings worse. So next time you want a sweet, maybe check your diet first.
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Do sweets cause a cough?
According to experts, there's no direct scientific proof that sugar causes a cough. However, very sweet or creamy desserts can create a thick feeling in your throat. This makes you want to clear it, which feels like a cough. It's more about the food's texture than the sugar itself.
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Due to allergies...
For some people, an allergy to milk or other ingredients in sweets can trigger a cough or an itchy throat. If you have acid reflux, sugary or fatty sweets can make stomach acid rise to your throat, causing a cough and a burning sensation, especially after dinner.
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How to reduce sugar cravings?
Experts suggest you don't have to give up sweets completely, just eat them in moderation. A balanced diet with fruits, proteins, and veggies will keep your blood sugar stable and reduce cravings. Also, remember to drink enough water, get 7–8 hours of sleep, and exercise regularly.
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