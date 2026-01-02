Discover seven plants that are commonly associated with attracting wealth and prosperity into your home.
A popular plant in Feng Shui for prosperity, the Money Tree's braided trunk and vibrant leaves are believed to bring financial success and positive energy to homes and businesses.
Also known as the 'Money Plant' in Feng Shui, this succulent is a symbol of wealth and success.
Linked to Feng Shui, Lucky Bamboo is said to bring peace, wealth, and luck. The number of stalks has meaning: three for happiness, five for prosperity, and six for health.
This easy-to-grow trailing vine is believed to attract good fortune and also purifies the air. In some cultures, it's considered a 'good luck' plant that brings wealth.
A sacred herb in many cultures, especially in India, basil is believed to bring luck and offer protection from evil.
These beautiful and elegant flowers represent fertility, wealth, and abundance. In Feng Shui, orchids symbolize spiritual growth and financial success.
Trees like lemon, lime, and orange are linked to wealth, luck, and happiness. Their vibrant fruits are often used in homes to attract prosperity.
