7 Plants for Wealth: From Lucky Bamboo to Money Plant

Discover seven plants that are commonly associated with attracting wealth and prosperity into your home.

lifestyle Jan 02 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Pixabay
Money Tree (Pachira aquatica)

A popular plant in Feng Shui for prosperity, the Money Tree's braided trunk and vibrant leaves are believed to bring financial success and positive energy to homes and businesses.

Image credits: iSTOCK
Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

Also known as the 'Money Plant' in Feng Shui, this succulent is a symbol of wealth and success.

Image credits: Freepik
Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana)

Linked to Feng Shui, Lucky Bamboo is said to bring peace, wealth, and luck. The number of stalks has meaning: three for happiness, five for prosperity, and six for health.

Image credits: Freepik
Golden Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

This easy-to-grow trailing vine is believed to attract good fortune and also purifies the air. In some cultures, it's considered a 'good luck' plant that brings wealth.

Image credits: Pinterest
Basil (Ocimum basilicum)

A sacred herb in many cultures, especially in India, basil is believed to bring luck and offer protection from evil. 

Image credits: Pixabay
Orchids (Orchidaceae Family)

These beautiful and elegant flowers represent fertility, wealth, and abundance. In Feng Shui, orchids symbolize spiritual growth and financial success.

Image credits: Getty
Citrus Trees

Trees like lemon, lime, and orange are linked to wealth, luck, and happiness. Their vibrant fruits are often used in homes to attract prosperity.

Image credits: Pixabay

