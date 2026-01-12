Lohri, the vibrant festival that celebrates the harvest season, is just around the corner, bringing with it warmth, music, and joyous gatherings. As excitement builds, many people look forward to confirming the exact date of this much-loved festival. Deeply rooted in tradition, Lohri is celebrated with great spirit, especially across Punjab.

In 2026, Lohri will be observed on Tuesday, 13 January. The following day, Wednesday, 14 January, will mark Makar Sankranti. The festival of Lohri also signals the beginning of the four-day Pongal celebrations in many parts of India. It is a day dedicated to celebrating the harvesting of rabi crops, symbolising gratitude for nature’s bounty.

Across different regions of India, this festival is known by various names such as Lohadi, Lal Loi, Uttarayan, Shishur Sankrant, Poush Sankranti, Sankranthi, and Makar Sankramana. Though the names differ, the cultural essence and festive spirit remain the same everywhere.

Lohri festivities are marked by lively celebrations around bonfires, energetic Bhangra and Gidda performances, and the sharing of traditional treats like roasted corn, peanuts, gajak, and sweets prepared with sesame seeds and jaggery. The atmosphere is filled with warmth, laughter, and community bonding.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Lohri Sankranti shubh muhurat in 2026 will be at 3:13 PM on Wednesday.