Lohri 2026: Lohri 2026 is set to light up winter nights with bonfires, music, and festive treats. Celebrated on 13 January, the harvest festival marks gratitude for rabi crops, cultural joy, and the start of Pongal celebrations across India
Lohri 2026
Lohri, the vibrant festival that celebrates the harvest season, is just around the corner, bringing with it warmth, music, and joyous gatherings. As excitement builds, many people look forward to confirming the exact date of this much-loved festival. Deeply rooted in tradition, Lohri is celebrated with great spirit, especially across Punjab.
In 2026, Lohri will be observed on Tuesday, 13 January. The following day, Wednesday, 14 January, will mark Makar Sankranti. The festival of Lohri also signals the beginning of the four-day Pongal celebrations in many parts of India. It is a day dedicated to celebrating the harvesting of rabi crops, symbolising gratitude for nature’s bounty.
Across different regions of India, this festival is known by various names such as Lohadi, Lal Loi, Uttarayan, Shishur Sankrant, Poush Sankranti, Sankranthi, and Makar Sankramana. Though the names differ, the cultural essence and festive spirit remain the same everywhere.
Lohri festivities are marked by lively celebrations around bonfires, energetic Bhangra and Gidda performances, and the sharing of traditional treats like roasted corn, peanuts, gajak, and sweets prepared with sesame seeds and jaggery. The atmosphere is filled with warmth, laughter, and community bonding.
According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Lohri Sankranti shubh muhurat in 2026 will be at 3:13 PM on Wednesday.
Lohri Wishes
May the Lohri bonfire spark new joy and hope in your life.
Wishing you a Lohri filled with warmth, cheer, and celebration.
May this harvest festival bring success to every field of your life.
Let the glowing flames of Lohri chase away all darkness.
May happiness dance around you like Bhangra on Lohri night.
Sending you heartfelt wishes for a bright and blessed Lohri.
May your days be sweet like jaggery and sesame treats.
Celebrate Lohri with laughter, music, and loving company.
May prosperity knock at your door this Lohri.
Wishing you peace, progress, and plenty on Lohri.
Lohri 2026
Let this Lohri mark the beginning of good times ahead.
May togetherness and joy fill your home today.
Wishing you a festive night full of fun and warmth.
May the harvest season reward your hard work.
Hope this Lohri brings new dreams and new achievements.
May your heart glow as bright as the Lohri fire.
Sending love and blessings on this special festival.
Dance, sing, and celebrate the spirit of Lohri.
May your life be rich with happiness and good fortune.
Warmest wishes for a delightful Lohri.
May this festival fill your soul with gratitude and grace.
Wishing you a joyful gathering with family and friends.
May the sweetness of the season stay in your life always.
Let us welcome new beginnings with hope and harmony.
May success grow for you like golden crops in the fields.
Wishing you endless smiles this Lohri.
May the festive fire bring strength and positivity.
Enjoy every beat, every bite, every moment of Lohri.
May blessings rain upon you this harvest season.
Sending warm wishes wrapped in festive cheer.
May Lohri open doors to happiness and opportunities.
Wishing you health, wealth, and heartfelt joy.
Celebrate tradition, culture, and togetherness today.
May your year ahead be bright and bountiful.
Let laughter echo around your Lohri bonfire.
May your worries melt away in the festive flames.
Sending sunshine wishes on a winter Lohri night.
May your path be lit with success and hope.
Have a lively, safe, and wonderful Lohri.
May love and laughter fill your celebrations.
Wishing you a harvest of happiness and peace.
May this Lohri strengthen bonds that matter most.
Hope your home shines with festive warmth.
May every spark of the bonfire bring new joy.
Sending good vibes and cheerful wishes.
May your life be colourful like Lohri festivities.
Celebrate the season of abundance with pride.
May the festival bring you endless reasons to smile.
Wishing you a memorable Lohri night.
With sincere wishes for a happy and prosperous Lohri 2026.
