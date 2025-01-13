Lifestyle

Celebrate Lohri with joy and share love.

Image credits: adobe stock

Happy Lohri 2025

The aroma of popcorn, the abundance of peanuts, Lohri is ready to arrive, a little fun, a little love, Happy Lohri.

Image credits: adobe stock

Lohri Wishes

May all sorrows burn in the fire of Lohri, may happiness always come into your life. Happy Lohri 2025

Image credits: adobe stock

Lohri Greetings

The aroma of peanuts and the sweetness of jaggery, corn roti and mustard greens, joy in the heart and love of loved ones, Happy Lohri.

Image credits: adobe stock

Lohri Wishes

May happiness come to your door, may the festival of Lohri bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Lohri 2025!

Happy Lohri Wishes

Sweetness of jaggery, sweetness of sesame, with peanuts and rewri. Happy Lohri to you and your family.

Image credits: adobe stock

Lohri Image

Lohri is a festival of harvest, a festival of happiness and new beginnings. Happy Lohri to you.

Image credits: adobe stock

Lohri Greetings

The time for Bhangra has come again, prepare to celebrate Lohri. Happy Lohri!

Image credits: adobe stock

Lohri WhatsApp Status

Come everyone, let's do Bhangra, dance and shake the earth, celebrate together, celebrate Lohri.

Lohri Facebook Status

In the shivering cold, with the sweetness of peanuts, rewri, and jaggery, Happy Lohri with the warmth of friendship and relationships.

Image credits: adobe stock

Lohri Insta Story

May this festival of Lohri bring new enthusiasm and happiness into your life. Happy Lohri to you and your family.

Image credits: adobe stock

Why sweet potatoes are winter superfood for your health- 7 Benefits

Cotton VS Linen Sarees: 6 Key differences you need to know

Madhuri Dixit fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 57 revealed

Lohri 2025: 5 Creative home decoration ideas for the festive vibe