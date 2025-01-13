Lifestyle
The aroma of popcorn, the abundance of peanuts, Lohri is ready to arrive, a little fun, a little love, Happy Lohri.
May all sorrows burn in the fire of Lohri, may happiness always come into your life. Happy Lohri 2025
The aroma of peanuts and the sweetness of jaggery, corn roti and mustard greens, joy in the heart and love of loved ones, Happy Lohri.
May happiness come to your door, may the festival of Lohri bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Lohri 2025!
Sweetness of jaggery, sweetness of sesame, with peanuts and rewri. Happy Lohri to you and your family.
Lohri is a festival of harvest, a festival of happiness and new beginnings. Happy Lohri to you.
The time for Bhangra has come again, prepare to celebrate Lohri. Happy Lohri!
Come everyone, let's do Bhangra, dance and shake the earth, celebrate together, celebrate Lohri.
In the shivering cold, with the sweetness of peanuts, rewri, and jaggery, Happy Lohri with the warmth of friendship and relationships.
May this festival of Lohri bring new enthusiasm and happiness into your life. Happy Lohri to you and your family.
