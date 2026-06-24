Menstruation Beliefs: 5 Places Women Are Often Told To Avoid! Read Details
Many women go through a lot of physical and mental changes during their menstrual cycle. Because of this, old traditions say they should avoid certain places at this time. Let's take a look at which places these are and the reasons given.
Periods and Tradition
In today's world, many women question old customs. But the rule about avoiding certain places during periods isn't just about tradition or impurity. It's linked to protecting your energy and even has deep astrological connections.
Which places should be avoided?
During menstruation, your body is naturally weaker and needs extra rest and care. According to religious and astrological beliefs, women should avoid visiting certain places during their cycle. Let's see what they are.
Ambubachi Mahayog: Kamakhya Temple ready for devotees, says priest
Spiritual Places
Ever wondered why temple visits are restricted during periods? It's believed that the body's energy flows downwards then. Spiritual places, however, pull energy upwards, which can create an imbalance. It's about energy, not impurity.
Cremation Ground
Women are considered more sensitive during their period. That's why they are told to never visit places like cremation grounds. These spots are often filled with negative energies as tantrics and Aghoris perform rituals there.
'Blood-Stained' Newspaper? How A South African Front-Page Ad Is Breaking Menstrual Taboos (WATCH)
Crowded Places
It's best to avoid crowded places during your period. Being in such spots can reportedly make women feel very depressed, weak, or anxious, and can also affect their energy levels.
A place where four roads meet
Women on their period should also avoid crossroads. These are seen as highly sensitive areas. People often use such spots for black magic, mysterious rituals, and other spiritual practices, filling them with negative energy.
Haunted Spots
To sum it up, women in their cycle should not visit mysterious or haunted places. This includes old, abandoned homes, historical sites, and even certain forest areas, as they are thought to be high in negative energy.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.