We first need to cut the leftover idlis into small pieces. You can keep the idlis in the fridge for some time if they feel too soft. This trick helps us cut and fry the pieces without breaking them. We then heat enough oil in a pan. We add the cut idli pieces and fry them on medium heat once the oil gets hot. We turn them occasionally until all sides turn golden and crispy. We take the fried idli pieces out and keep them aside. We pour a little oil in the same pan and sauté the finely chopped onion, green chilies, ginger, and curry leaves. We add chili powder, turmeric powder, pepper powder, and enough salt once the onions cook well. We now add the fried idli pieces and mix everything well. We sprinkle coriander leaves and turn off the stove once the masala coats the idlis perfectly. You can squeeze a little lemon juice before serving. Our tasty masala idli fry is ready! We can eat this hot with tomato sauce or coconut chutney.

Tips to make it even tastier!

We can tweak this recipe in many ways. You can add more chili powder for extra spice. We can reduce the spice and add a little tomato sauce for the kids. We can also chop and add vegetables like capsicum and carrots for extra taste and color. You can sprinkle a little chaat masala at the end for a tangy kick. We do not need deep frying for this recipe. You can shallow fry them with less oil on a dosa tawa or in an air fryer. The frying time will change based on the idli size and your cooking method.

Cook innovatively without wasting food!

We can stop wasting food by making such smart dishes with leftover idlis. This masala idli fry works perfectly as an evening snack or a kid-friendly dish. We must remember one important safety rule about leftover idlis. We should never use idlis kept at room temperature for a long time. We must only use properly refrigerated idlis and heat them well before eating. You should definitely try this masala idli fry next time instead of the boring upma. We can easily make this tasty snack at home and enjoy it with the family!