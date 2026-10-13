Idli and dosa always hold a special place on the Tamil Nadu breakfast menu. You need well-fermented batter to get soft and spongy idlis. The temperature drops significantly during the rainy and winter seasons. The batter takes much longer to ferment during this time. This delay turns your idlis hard like stones.

You can use a simple secret to ferment the batter quickly in such situations. You just drop a green chilli with its stalk into the freshly ground idli batter. You must bury the chilli completely without removing the stalk. You then close the vessel tightly and keep it in a warm spot inside the house. You can follow this method on cold days when the batter takes too long to ferment. The stalk of the green chilli plays a very important role in this process.