Eggs are a regular part of breakfast in many households. Whether you enjoy boiled eggs, omelettes or egg bhurji, there is one thing most people do after preparing them: throw the eggshells straight into the dustbin. But these seemingly useless shells can actually be put to several practical uses around the house and garden.

Eggshells are rich in calcium carbonate, which makes them useful as a natural source of calcium for soil. They can also be reused for certain household cleaning tasks and even as small containers for growing seeds. Instead of throwing them away every morning, you can collect, dry and reuse them in simple ways.

Here are five useful ways to make the most of eggshells at home.