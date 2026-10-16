Every parent wants to feed healthy food to their kids. You face a tough time when kids hate vegetables on their plate.

You can stop worrying about feeding them carrots, beetroots, and spinach now.

You can change the regular white idli into bright colors. You can make orange carrot idli, pink beetroot idli, and green spinach idli. Kids will show more interest in food when they see these bright colors.

You can easily make this healthy breakfast at home. This colorful idli is a tasty way to add vegetables to your kids' diet.

You steam these idlis without oil, so they work perfectly as breakfast or evening snacks. We will see the ingredients and preparation methods below.

Ingredients needed

Idli batter - 3 cups

Carrot - 1 small

Beetroot - 1/4 to 1/2 small

Spinach - A small handful

Salt - To taste

Oil or ghee - A little to grease the idli plates