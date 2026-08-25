Kitchen Hacks: Rice Burnt, Smelly or Mushy? Try This Simple Bread Slice Trick
Bread is not just for your breakfast toast. It's a super useful tool to fix common kitchen disasters. You can use it to get rid of that burnt smell from your rice bath and also to soak up extra water if your rice has become all mushy.
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Tasty dishes from bread
We all love tasty dishes made from bread. Kids especially enjoy all sorts of bread-based snacks. That's why so many different recipes use bread as a base.
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Other benefits too
But did you know bread is useful for more than just eating? It plays a big role in fixing common cooking mistakes that happen in the kitchen. It's a real lifesaver!
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If the rice bath gets burnt
Sometimes, your rice bath can get burnt at the bottom of the pan. This leaves a horrible burnt smell. The whole dish might go to waste because no one wants to eat it.
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Fragrance of rice bath
Here's a simple fix: just take a slice of bread. Place it on top of the burnt rice bath and cover the pot for a bit. This simple trick removes the bad smell, making your rice bath smell delicious again.
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Too much water in rice
We usually add the right amount of water to our rice. But sometimes, maybe because of a different rice variety, it becomes too watery and mushy, almost like a 'ganji' or porridge.
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Simple solution
There's an easy solution for this too. If your rice turns out like this, just put a piece of bread on top and cover the lid for a while. The bread soaks up all the extra water, leaving you with perfectly soft rice.
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