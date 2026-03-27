2 5 Image Credit : Social Media

1. The right way to knead the dough

Always use lukewarm water, not regular water, to knead the dough. This activates the gluten and makes chapatis soft. For even softer results, you can use milk instead of water. Add a teaspoon of oil or ghee while kneading. Knead the dough well for at least 5-7 minutes. Then, coat it with a little oil, cover with a damp cloth, and let it rest for at least 20 minutes. This makes the dough really soft.