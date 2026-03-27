Want Soft and Fluffy Chapatis? Try These Easy Kitchen Tips
Are your chapatis turning hard and chewy just minutes after you make them? Don't worry, you're not alone. With a few small tweaks to how you knead the dough and cook them, you can get perfectly soft, fluffy chapatis every single time.
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Image Credit : Freepik
Are your chapatis turning hard?
Everyone knows how to make chapatis, but getting them soft and layered is a real art. Many people find their chapatis get hard soon after cooking. The secret to soft rotis lies in how you prepare the dough. If you're worried about hard chapatis, just try these easy tips.
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1. The right way to knead the dough
Always use lukewarm water, not regular water, to knead the dough. This activates the gluten and makes chapatis soft. For even softer results, you can use milk instead of water. Add a teaspoon of oil or ghee while kneading. Knead the dough well for at least 5-7 minutes. Then, coat it with a little oil, cover with a damp cloth, and let it rest for at least 20 minutes. This makes the dough really soft.
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2. Things to note while rolling
Make sure you roll the chapati evenly on all sides. If the edges are thick, the chapati won't puff up properly. Also, avoid using too much dry flour while rolling, as this will make the chapati hard and dry very quickly.
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3. The cooking method
Ensure the tawa is properly hot before you place the chapati on it. If you cook it on a low-heat tawa, the chapati will turn out hard. It's best to cook it on a medium to high flame. Once you place the chapati on the tawa, flip it over as soon as you see small bubbles forming.
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4. Storage
Right after cooking, wrap the chapatis in a clean cotton cloth and place them inside a hot box or casserole. The steam that gets trapped inside will keep the chapatis soft for a long time.
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