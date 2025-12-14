Kashi Vishwanath to Konark Sun: Here are top 10 ancient temples of India
Ancient Temples: India is the homeland of temples; you can find them in every nook and corner. But did you know that even today, you can see thousands-of-years-old temples in India that still amaze the modern world?
Ancient Temples
India is known for its religious beliefs. Here, 10 ancient temples that have stood for over a thousand years are living symbols of devotion, artistry, and engineering that still astonish.
Kashi Vishwanath Temple
The Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, a world-famous holy land on the banks of the Ganga River and home to a Jyotirlinga, has a history of 245 years.
Konark Sun Temple
The famous Konark Sun Temple in Odisha is 775 years old. Here, you can see a chariot with seven horses and wheels representing the 24 hours of the day.
Puri Jagannath Temple
The historic Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, has a history of a whopping 875 years. This temple is popular for its Rath Yatra and its surprising truths.
Dilwara Jain Temple
The Dilwara Jain Temple, built about 994 years ago, is constructed from marble. This temple is located in Mount Abu, Rajasthan.
Kailasa Temple, Ellora
The Kailasa Temple in the Ellora Caves of Maharashtra is a monolithic temple built 1265 years ago.
Virupaksha Temple
The Virupaksha Temple in Hampi has a history of a whopping 1285 years. This temple has been worshipped for about 13 centuries.
Meenakshi Amman Temple
The Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai is an extremely ancient temple. This temple, embodying the power of the goddess, was built 1475 years ago.
Shore Temple
This is also a temple located in Mahabalipuram. This temple has a history of about 1325 years. It is a temple located on the seashore.
Brihadeeswarar Temple
The Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, was built 1015 years ago. The shadow of its gopuram never falls on the ground, an architectural marvel.
Lingaraja Temple
The Lingaraja Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has a history of 1000 years. It is a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.