Puri witnessed vibrant Dev Deepawali celebrations as thousands of devotees lit earthen lamps at the Shri Jagannath and Gundicha temples. The three-day festival in the holy month of Margasira signifies ancestral remembrance and divine offering.

The sacred town of Puri witnessed vibrant devotional fervour on Friday as thousands of devotees lit earthen lamps across the Shri Jagannath Temple premises and around the Shree Gundicha Temple, marking the second day of the ongoing Dev Deepawali celebrations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The three-day ritual, observed annually during the holy month of Margasira, began on Wednesday as the lunar calendar entered Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi. The festival holds deep religious significance, signifying ancestral remembrance and divine offering, with Lord Jagannath and his siblings adorned in the special Shraddha Besha during this period.

Rituals and Significance

As part of the age-old tradition, the deities are believed to perform deepadan and shraddha in honour of divine ancestors across the three days. On the first day, rituals are dedicated to Aditi and Kashyapa, followed by King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya on Amavasya, and culminating with offerings to Vasudeva-Devaki, Nanda-Yashoda, and King Indradyumna, along with Queen Gundicha on Pratipada.

Dignitaries Join Celebrations

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Khuntia, who participated in the ceremony, urged people to join the ritual even from afar. "During Dev Diwali, Mahaprabhu offers 'pind daan' with the aim of 'pitru puja'. All the people of Odisha have joined in this and are collectively offering lamps... I request everyone to offer a lamp for the Mahaprabhu's aim, even while staying at home," he said.

On Thursday, BJP MP Sambit Patra visited the temple along with state minister Prithviraj Harichandan to offer prayers on the first day of the ritual.

Historic Jagannath Temple

Built in the 12th century by King Anantavarman Chodaganga Deva, the Jagannath Temple stands as an iconic symbol of Kalinga architecture and remains a central pilgrimage site for Hindus across India.

With Dev Deepawali underway, the temple complex continues to draw devotees seeking spiritual blessings, prosperity, and peace. The concluding rituals of the festival will take place on Saturday. (ANI)