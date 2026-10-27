Karwa Chauth vrat udyapan is performed on the same day as the Karwa Chauth vrat during the evening/puja time before or after breaking the fast. There are certain steps that you must follow diligently:

1. Invite married women

According to one commonly described traditional procedure, women invite 13 married women to participate in the ceremony. Some versions also mention keeping 13 karwas ready for distribution. These numbers are part of particular ritual traditions and are not universal requirements.

2. Prepare the food and puja arrangements

Prepare a meal according to family custom. Traditional menus may include puri, vegetables, halwa, kheer and sweets. Arrange the puja items and worship Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, following the family's customary prayers.

3. Perform the puja

Offer prayers with devotion and, where customary, listen to or recite the Karwa Chauth vrat katha. Seek forgiveness for any mistakes made during the observance. The precise sequence of rituals should follow the tradition being practised.

4. Serve the invited women

Serve the meal to the invited women and offer them respect. In traditions that include the distribution of suhag items, women may give bangles, bindi, clothing or other gifts according to their means. Some procedures also include offering a karwa to each participant.

5. Complete the vow according to family tradition

Once the prescribed rituals and offerings have been completed, the family considers the udyapan ceremony concluded.

Those unsure about the correct procedure for their particular vow should consult a knowledgeable priest or family elder.