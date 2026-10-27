If you have a spicy potato dish with hot rice, what else do you need! The famous Aloo Chokha of Bihar and UP, it takes just 10 minutes to make. Boiled potatoes you mash and in mustard oil you fry them to whip up this super tasty dish. Here is the ultimate home-style recipe.

Every day making a new vegetable curry for lunch is a big headache, right? Today, this all-time favourite Aloo Chokha of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, you must try. The name might sound complicated, but it is actually a royal version of our regular mashed potatoes. Boiled potatoes, onions, green chilies, and the strong smell of mustard oil — just this much you need to finish a whole plate of rice in no time.

Chokha basically means a mash. And here, the main ingredient is the potato. Piping hot rice, dal, and some crispy papad on the side, if you have these, you really do not need anything else.

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What you need to make Aloo Chokha:

Portion: For 2-3 people - Potatoes: 4 large - Onion: 1 large, chopped - Tomato: 1 small, chopped - Green chilies: 2-3, chopped - Coriander leaves: 2 tablespoons, chopped - Mustard oil: 3 tablespoons - Salt: As per taste - Roasted cumin powder: 1/2 teaspoon - Lemon juice: 1/2 teaspoon - Ginger-garlic paste: 1/2 teaspoon - Black salt: A pinch

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How to make it - Learn in just 4 steps:

Step 1: The potatoes, you boil them. In a pressure cooker, the potatoes you need to boil for 3-4 whistles. The skin you peel off and mash them well. A super smooth paste you should not make; a little chunky if you keep it, it tastes much better.

Step 2: The oil, you heat and temper it. In a pan, mustard oil you must heat. Until smoke comes out, the oil you heat up, this will remove the raw smell. The flame you lower and the ginger-garlic paste you sauté for 10 seconds.

Step 3: Everything you mix and fry. Now in the oil, the chopped onions and green chilies you drop. Until light brown, you fry them. The chopped tomatoes you toss in and fry for another 1 minute. Next, the mashed potatoes, regular salt, roasted cumin powder, and black salt you add.

Step 4: The final touch. On a medium flame, everything you stir and fry for 5 minutes. Once the potatoes nicely soak up the oil, the pan you take off the stove. Chopped coriander leaves and lemon juice you sprinkle on top. That is it, your piping hot Aloo Chokha is ready.

Pro tips like an interior designer:

1. Mustard oil is the main thing: 80% of the Aloo Chokha taste, it depends on mustard oil. Refined oil if you use, that authentic flavour will not come.

2. To bring that smoky vibe: Before taking it off the heat, a piece of coal you heat and place in a small bowl. On top of it, 1/2 teaspoon of ghee you put and the pan you cover for 2 minutes. A brilliant smoky Chokha flavour you will get.

3. Extra spicy if you want: Along with the green chilies, 1/2 teaspoon of red chili powder you can also add.

Hot rice, Aloo Chokha, a little dal, and some pickle on the side — in the Diwali rush, this simple dish will totally win hearts. At home today itself, you must try it.