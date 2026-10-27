Don't have time for 10,000 steps every day? Can't hit the gym either? Japanese experts have cracked a magic 18-minute walking formula called the 3-3-3 rule. This trick burns three times more calories than normal walking, cuts down belly fat, and boosts your stamina.

Health News: Many people give up when they hear they need to walk 10,000 steps daily for weight loss. But Japanese fitness researchers say you do not need to do that much. Just 18 minutes of proper walking is enough. They call this the Japanese 3-3-3 walking trick or Interval Walking Training.

Professor Hiroshi Nose from Shinshu University in Japan invented this method. His research shows this style gives 10 times better results than regular walking. It works wonders to cut down belly fat and keep blood pressure and sugar levels in check.

So, what exactly is this 3-3-3 rule? The name itself tells you that everything revolves around the number 3. The total time is 18 minutes. You walk slowly for 3 minutes and fast for 3 minutes. You repeat this cycle 3 times. This means (3+3) x 3 = 18 minutes.

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The first 3 minutes act as a warm-up. You walk normally, just like taking a stroll in the park. You warm up your body and swing your arms naturally. Your heart rate stays normal during this time.

The next 3 minutes are for power walking. This is where the real workout begins. You walk as fast as possible, almost at a jogging speed. You swing your arms front and back with force. You should feel slightly out of breath if you try to talk. You keep your stomach pulled in.

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These two parts make 1 set of 6 minutes. You repeat this set 2 more times. The full routine is: 3 mins slow + 3 mins fast + 3 mins slow + 3 mins fast + 3 mins slow + 3 mins fast.

Why does this trick work so well? The main reason is the afterburn effect. Your body keeps burning calories for 2 to 3 hours after you stop walking because of this slow and fast mix. The fast walk activates your core muscles and melts belly fat quickly. Japanese studies show this method drops blood pressure by up to 10 mmHg and cuts Type-2 diabetes risk by 40 percent. The best part is that it finishes in 18 minutes. You do not get bored like you would during a 1-hour walk, and your motivation stays high.

You should keep a few quick tips in mind. You must not walk on an empty stomach. You should eat a banana or a handful of nuts 30 minutes before starting. You can walk in the morning or evening, but avoid it right after a heavy dinner. You must wear proper sports shoes. You can do this once a day in the first week. You can increase it to twice a day from the second week. You should not talk on the phone while walking. You must focus on your breathing. Breathe in through your nose and breathe out through your mouth.